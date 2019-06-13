26 illegal stone-crushing plants closed in Kathua

Jammu, June 13 (PTI) Authorities have closed down 26 stone-crushing plants that were found to be illegally-operated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. District Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal gave the order to close the plants located near Keerian-Gandial village as they did not have any no objection certificate and license. Kunday said the district administration would ensure that no illegal mining was done in the Ravi basin and Ujh river. PTI ABHMB