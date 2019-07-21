26 MGNREGA workers injured in lightning strike in Rajasthan's Pali district

Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Twenty-six MGNREGA labourers sustained burn injuries in a lightning strike in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, officials said. The victims were working in Panota village when the lightning struck in the morning, they said. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where 18 have been discharged and eight women are still admitted, police said. PTI SDA INDIND