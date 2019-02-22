scorecardresearch
26-year-old kills wife with axe after argument during lunch: Police

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife on Friday by hitting her with an axe in Srigangangar district of Rajasthan, police said.The accused, Raju Singh, attacked his wife Santosh (23) after an argument while they were having lunch this afternoon, police said.Both of them worked at a power house in Lalgarh police station area."The culprit absconded after the incident. A case has been registered against him and he is being searched," SHO of Lalgarh police station Kashyap Singh said. PTI SDA SOMSOM

