26-yr-old man stabbed to death in south Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in south Delhi's Neb Sarai after he allegedly slapped one of the two accused with whom he had a quarrel on the occasion of Janmashtami festival last year, police said Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sonu, they said. On Monday at around 11 pm, Neb Sarai police station was informed regarding a stabbing at Budh Bazaar road in Sangam Vihar, police said. On reaching the spot, police found a man lying on the road in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a trauma centre where he was declared brought dead, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south). Investigations revealed that Sonu had a quarrel with a man named Gagan during Janmashtami celebrations last year where Sonu was reportedly beaten up by Gagan and others, he said. The matter, however, was then sorted and none of the parties approached the police in connection with the incident, Kumar added. On Monday, Sonu while travelling in a vehicle with his friend Manish spotted Gagan along with a few others in the market area, the DCP said. Sonu slapped Gagan a couple of times. In return, the accused duo -- Gagan and Priyansh -- stabbed him at least 20 times, he said. A case has been registered and the accused arrested, police said. PTI AMP AQS