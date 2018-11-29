26-yr-old woman shot dead in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by three robbers when she was returning home with her husband, even as her father accused his son-in-law of killing his daughter, police said Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Kavita, a resident of Vair Buland Shahar village here, said Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal. According to a statement given by Kavita's husband Rinkoo, three masked robbers looted Rs 40,000 from them at gunpoint when they were returning home from a party. When Kavita resisted the loot bid, the robbers fired two gunshots at her and fled from the spot, Rinkoo said in his statement to police. However, Rinkoo's father-in-law rejected his claim and lodged a complaint against him, alleging that he killed Kavita and was making up a story. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rinkoo on Tuesday evening, the SSP said. PTI CORR SNESNE