27-year-old gym trainer shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old gym trainer was Tuesday shot dead by unidentified persons in the national capital's Najafgarh area, police said. Mohit More, a resident of Bahadurgarh, was active on a social-networking app and had lakhs of followers, police said, adding that personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing.According to a senior police officer, the incident took place at 5.15 pm when More came to a photostat shop to meet his friend. Three men, of which two were wearing helmets, walked into the shop and opened fire at More, the officer said. The assailants had come on a scooter which they parked at a distance and walked to the shop. They allegedly fired around five rounds at the victim, they said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and investigation has been initiated, police said.The incident took place three days after two suspected criminals were killed in a shootout between rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station nearby. PTI NIT RHL