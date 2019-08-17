27-yr-old man kills self by jumping in front of metro train in Delhi

(Eds: Adding a word in 3rd last para) New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of a metro train at a Blue Line station, a senior police official said on Saturday. The incident, which delayed the services on the busy corridor for some time, took place at Tagore Garden metro station around 11 pm on Friday, he said. "Around 11 pm on Friday, police received a call that a person was trapped between a train and the platform at Tagore Garden Metro Station," he said. The deceased was identified as Rahul, a resident of Najafgarh, the official said, adding that no suicide note was found. "The body has been sent to DDU mortuary for postmortem. Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc are underway," he said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in southwest Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. On Friday morning, a 25-year-old married woman had also allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Adarsh Nagar metro station. The woman, identified as Anita, got hit by the train that was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Station from Jahangirpuri station. An SDM inquiry was ordered into the incident, the senior police official said. PTI AMP/KND NIT SNESNESNE