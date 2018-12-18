27th Mega Eye Camp Held at Dera Sacha Sauda

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SIRSA, India, December 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Baba Ram Rahim's Followers Provide Free Eye Treatment to More Than 6500 PatientsSpanning across four days, The 'Yaad-e-Murshid, Mega Eye Camp' was held from 12th Dec - 15th Dec with more than 6596 treatments and 117 eye surgeries at Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa Ashram.Shah Satnam Ji Research and Development Foundation, Dera Sacha Sauda, has been conducting this eye camp since 1992, for the last 26 years, in the pious memory of their second Master, Shah Satnam Ji Maharaj. Huge number of patients have been provided treatment and approximately 29,000 patients got the gift of vision through various surgeries in previous camps. In the recent camp, total 26 professional ophthalmologists and eye surgeons from renowned hospitals of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi offered their voluntary services.Registration for the patients began from 9th December 2018. A total of 6596 patients were consulted in this Mega eye camp and 117 patients were selected for various eye surgeries. The surgeries were carried out in the state-of-the-art operation theatres of Shah Satnam Ji Super Specialty Hospital, Sirsa.The doctors and paramedical staff of Shah Satnam Ji Hospital worked round the clock providing excellent treatment and care to the patients. It is noteworthy that apart from screening, treatment, surgery, medicines and post-operative care, food as well as accommodation was provided free of cost to the patients.Hundreds of volunteers from various states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi helped with administrative tasks, food preparation and looked after the operated patients. The volunteers of Dera Sacha Sauda are spread across the globe.It is these welfare works which show the level of confidence, belief and unity of the millions of followers, who are carrying on with the activities in their respective blocks and ashrams. Initially Baba Ram Rahim disciples took some time in composing themselves, but after a couple of months they were back on the work of humanity. All the activities conducted by the Dera, be it blood donation camps, eye camps, monthly medical camps, tree plantation, are back to normal.'Yaad-e-Murshid - Mega Eye camp,' meanwhile has also got the distinction of, entering the Guinness Book of World Records for 'Largest Screening in a Single Day,' twice. Once in the year 2010 and once again, in the year 2013, for a whopping 11,715 screenings, breaking their own previous record.For more information, visit: https://www.derasachasauda.org/27th-mega-free-eye-camp-at-dera-sacha-sauda-sirsa/ About Dera Sacha Sauda: Dera Sacha Sauda is a Social Welfare and Spiritual Organization that preaches and practices humanitarianism and selfless services to others. The main centre of the ashram is located in Sirsa (northern India). More than 60 million people around the world are faithful followers of the organization. Spiritual seekers learn to meditate and follow the principles laid down by Revered Guruji.Source: Dera Sacha Sauda PWRPWR