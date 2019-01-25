28 CBI officers get medals from President on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The officer leading the probe against dreaded gangster Chhota Rajan is among the 28 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation who received medals for distinguished service from the President this Republic Day, a statement said.Superintendent of Police M R Kadole posted at Special Crime unit in Delhi has been sent to Mumbai to probe multiple cases against Rajan. The cases were handed over to the CBI after the gangster was brought from Indonesia in 2015. He has been awarded the police medal for meritorious service, a CBI statement said. The officers who have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service include Deputy SP Mahesh Kumar who keeps a tab on CBI headquarters building in Delhi, SP Jaya Narayan Rana from Economic Offences unit, Bhubaneswar ASP Brij Mohan Pandit, Economic Offences unit New Delhi, ASP Mahesh Kumar Puri in special crime branch, Chandigarh, Inspector Chandrakant Vithal Pujari in Banking Securities and Frauds cell, Mumbai, and Head Constable Pan Singh Bisht posted in Anti Corruption unit, New Delhi.The officers awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Deputy SPs Manoj Banerjee, Rajan Kumar Jha, Tej Pal Singh, R K Shivanna, Ginni Rana, Joseph Krelo, Inspectors Sanjay Kumar Samal, Akshaya Kumar Nanda, Yasir Arfat and Jugal Kishore Joshi.Sub inspectors Sunil Kumar, Rajeev Kumar, Assistant Sub inspectors Atar Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Head constables Ramu Golla, Rajinder Singh, Constables E Velu, Shriom, Krishan Kumar Singh, K C Benedict, Constable and Crime Assistant Manish Sharma also won the honour. PTI ABS SRY