28-year-old injured after over-speeding SUV hits bike

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was grievously injured after his bike was allegedly hit by a overspeeding car in Dwarka on Sunday morning, police said. The victim, identified as Amit Singh, works at a private firm here. Singh hails from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and resides here in Dwarka Mor with his family, they said. The incident took place at Lovely Chowk when an overspeeding sports utility vehicle hit a road-divider, and then broke through a park wall, a senior police officer said. The car had also hit a bike, leaving its rider seriously injured, he said, The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, he said. The accused fled the spot soon after the accident, the officer said, adding the offending vehicle has been seized. Onlookers told police that at least three-four persons were inside the offending vehicle and were drunk. A case has been registered and efforts are being taken to nab the accused, officer said. Police are also scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused and establish sequence of events. PTI AMP AMP INDIND