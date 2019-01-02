28-year-old man arrested for attempting to rape woman

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman after promising her a job, police said Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sameer Thakur, SHO Harsharan Sharma said. According to a complaint lodged by the 26-year-old woman, the accused brought her to Meerut after promising her a job and then tried to rape her. The accused started recording a video after the woman resisted his attempt to rape her, she said in her complaint to police. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the SHO said. PTI CORR SNESNE