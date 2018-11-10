28-yr-old man arrested for killing educationist in Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly killing an educationist in Rohini after he refused to hand over his car keys to the accused, police said. The accused, Bhupender Mehra, a resident of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand, was nabbed after police got a clue to his whereabouts through his Facebook account, they added. On September 24, Deepak, an IIT-Delhi and IIM-Calcutta alumnus, was stabbed to death by Mehra. Deepak also used to run an academy called Prakhar where he used to prepare students for entrance exams like IIT-JEE, NEET etc. The incident took place at around 2 pm when Deepak was getting his car repaired at Prashant Vihar and Mehra, who was known to him, came and asked for the keys of the vehicle. Deepak refused politely but when Mehra insisted, he rebuked him more firmly, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Gaurav Sharma. Later, Mehra slapped Deepak and after a while, he took out a knife and stabbed Deepak in the stomach, he said. The accused fled from the spot after the incident. Deepak was rushed to a nearby hospital and after a few days, he succumbed to injuries, Sharma said.During investigation, it was very difficult to identify the accused as no one knew him very well, he said. Through his Facebook account, police got to know about his relative in Pithoragarh district. They immediately sent a team there but did not find Mehra. Later, police learnt that Mehra will visit Delhi on Diwali. He was nabbed on Saturday when he came near the Japanese Park to meet some friends, Sharma added. During interrogation, Mehra revealed that he was fond of driving. He asked Deepak for the keys of his car on which the latter refused and Mehra took it as an insult, the officer said. In order to take revenge, he slapped Deepak several times and later stabbed him in the stomach, Sharma said. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from Mehra's possession, he added. PTI NIT SLB SNESNE