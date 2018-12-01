28-yr-old man held for killing transgender

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly killing a transgender in Gurgaon following a brawl over collection of money, police said Saturday. The accused, Surender alias Pinda, was arrested on Friday night by a police team during night checking and a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized from him, they added. During night checking at the Rohtak Road under Surajmal Stadium Metro Station in Nangloi, a person was seen driving towards Peeragarhi on a motorcycle. He tried to run away on seeing the police barricades but was eventually nabbed, police said. During interrogation, Surender confessed that he killed a transgender named Rajni at Gurgaon, Haryana on November 28. Surrender had allegedly shot at Rajni following a brawl over collection of money among two groups at toll plaza, Manesar, police said. PTI SLB SNESNE

