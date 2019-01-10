28-yr-old woman commits suicide by hanging self in Shahdara

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide Thursday by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area, a senior police official said.The deceased was identified as Apoorva Goswami, a resident of Gali number 2 at Ram Nagar, he said. The woman's family members found her body hanging from the ceiling fan when they woke up in the morning, he said. They immediately informed police about the incident. The official said an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, he said. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE