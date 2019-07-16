2,800 violations daily since July 1, fine worth Rs 3.56 cr: Noida Traffic Police

Noida (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Over 42,000 vehicles have been penalised, and challans worth Rs 3,56,00,000 issued for violation of traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida since July 1, police said Tuesday.While the fine money of Rs 64,29,000 has been recovered from the 12,882 erring vehicles till July 15, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said. Since July 1, the district police has launched a special campaign Operation Clean to check violations of law especially pertaining to road traffic, which has remained a major issue for the twin-cities adjoining Delhi."From July 1 till July 15, challans have been issued to 42,011 vehicles, totalling Rs 3,56,00,000. 6,436 erring vehicles have paid their fine amounting to Rs 31,40,600 online, while 6,446 vehicles owners paid Rs 33,88,400 offline in penalty, the traffic police said.Meanwhile, 122 vehicles parked in no-parking zones in Noida were towed away by the police on Tuesday, while e-challans were issued to 422 others for traffic violations, officials said.The vehicles which faced the police action were stationed in no-parking zones in the commercial hubs of Sector 18 and 62, near the GIP Mall, along the Udyog Marg, among others, they said. PTI KIS RCJ