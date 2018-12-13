286 arrested in Haryana under NDPS Act during special anti-drug drive in November

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Haryana Police hasregistered235casesand arrested 286 people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during a special anti-drug campaign in the month of November, DGP B S Sandhu said here Thursday.Sandhu said a huge quantity of narcotics, including over 282 kg poppy husk, 73 kg charas, 748 gram heroin, 120 kg ganja, nearly 8 kg smack, 3 kg opium and 94,178 restricted tablets, syrups, capsules and injections, were seized during the period.He said a crackdown was launched from November 1 to 30 with prime focus on seizing illegal drugs and tightening the noose on those involved in peddling them.Sandhu has also directed all commissioners of police and district superintendents of police to crush the menace of drugs and distribution networks in their respective areas.People should come forward and share information with police about the sale, consumption and use of narcotics to completely curb the menace of drugs from the society, he said in a release here.Divulging the details about the seizure, Director General (Crime) P K Agrawal said the maximum numbers of 33 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Fatehabad district, where 51 accused were arrested during the same period.Similarly, among other places, 22 cases were registered in Jhajjar, 21 in Sonipat, 20 in Karnal, 19 in Sirsa, 16 in Kurukshetra and 14 in Rohtak after recovering huge consignments of drugs, including heroin, poppy husk, and opium. Regular raids were conducted in all districts, the release said.Apart from taking stern action against drug peddlers, police were also educating the public about the ill-effects of drug addiction, he added. PTI SUN IJT