29-hour-long power outage in Ghaziabad's Trans Hindan area; locals stage protest

Ghaziabad 29 April (PTI) Residents of 17 colonies in the Trans Hindan area protested against the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) here on Monday for a near 29-hour-long power outage in their neigbourhood. The protestors alleged negligence on part of the Water Works Department of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam. The power outage lasted from 9.00 pm on Saturday to 2.00 am on Monday. The PVVNL will lodge a FIR against the water works department for allegedly damaging underground cable while laying water pipes, officials said. Chief Engineer Rakesh Kumar Rana said the case will be lodged under Prevention Of Damage To Public Property Act. Meanwhile, a contractual lineman, Hariom, was charred to death on Saturday evening when he was working on a 33-KVA power line. Harriom died after electricity supply suddenly resumed, officials said. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his burn injuries, they added. Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was given to his family by PVVNL. Rana said Vidhyut Surkasha Vibhag will probe into the death of Harriom. PTI CORR INDIND