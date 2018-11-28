29 new police stations coming up in Harayana: DGP Sandhu

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana DGP B S Sandhu Wednesday said the Police Housing Corporation has taken up policing infrastructure works, including construction of 29 police stations, at a cost of Rs 114.34 crore in the state. The DGP said the new police stations would help in extending better working environment to the personnel and help them in discharging their official duties efficiently. The construction work of police stations is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 62.52 crore. Other infrastructure including hostels and barracks are being built by the corporation at a cost of Rs 51.82 crore, he added. Giving details about the police stations, Sandhu said construction work of women police stations at Bhiwani, Dadri and Palwal was under progress. Apart from this, work for other police stations -- City Police Station Palwal, CIA Police Station Palwal and Bhiwani, Police Station Barara (Ambala), Sector-65, Gurugram -- are under progress at different stages. He said similarly hostels or barracks were being built at different police lines, including Jind, Rewari and Police Complex Madhuban. "Upgradation of police infrastructure would also help in ensuring safety and security with the active cooperation of general public. Our state police has emerged as one of the best police forces in the country," he added. PTI SUN INDIND