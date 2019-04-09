29-year-old arrested for killing a man three-years ago in Rohini

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a local goon, who robbed his brother, to take revenge and maintain their dominance in Rohini's Sardar colony three years ago, police said Monday. The accused, Satpal Singh was arrested from a JJ colony in Wazirpur after the police received a tip off that he would come there to meet his parents, they said. In 2016, the accused and some men attacked the goon, Chana, with swords, iron rods and baseball sticks leading to his death. They later dragged his body 100 meters in front of bystanders, the police said. One of the accused was arrested soon from Punjab, however, two of the accomplices managed to elude the police for three years, police said. During interrogation, Satpal Singh said his brother, Jugraj Singh, was a 'satta operator' and was also engaged in drug peddling in Sardar Colony area and Chana was a goon in the area, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said. On March 28, 2016, Chana looted 'satta' money of his brother Jugraj Singh and also thrashed his men. He had also threatened to kill the brother of the accused, he said. To extract revenge, Jugraj Singh planned to kill Chana to maintain his dominance in the area and the next day, he and Satpal Singh attacked Chana and his cousin in broad daylight in Sardar Colony area, the officer said. Chana died on the way to hospital. Soon after the incident, the accused left Delhi and started living in Punjab, he said. Jugraj Singh was arrested by police team in Punjab, but Satpal Singh dodged the police for more than three years. To hoodwink the police, the accused took up various professions such as photography, marketing of electronic items and even worked as a labourer, the police said. PTI AMP AAR