29,147 complaints disposed off by grievance cell in J-K

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) The grievance cell of Jammu and Kashmir administration has disposed off 29,147 out of 29,999 complaints registered by it, officials said Friday. Since the imposition of Governor's Rule in the state, on June 20 till date, the grievance cell has received 29,999 complaints and grievances, of which 29,147 have been dealt with and forwarded to the quarters concerned for timely redressal. According to the officials, 476 complaints and grievances are under process. All the three advisors to the governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations, deputations and individuals. The three advisors to the governor have attended and heard 2,007 delegations and 1,902 individuals from July 17, 2018 till date, the officials said. All the grievances received by the advisors have been dealt with and forwarded to the field officers and departments concerned for their immediate redressal and disposal, they added.