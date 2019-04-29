29.40% voting recorded till 11 am in Rajasthan

(Eds: Adds percentage till 11 am) /R Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Over 29 per cent voting was recorded in the first four hours of polling in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan which began at 7 am on Monday. The Barmar parliamentary constituency recorded the maximum voter turn out of 33.53 per cent, while the overall voting percentage at 11 am was 29.40 per cent, according to the office of the chief electoral officer. Banswara, a tribal dominated Lok Sabha seat in south Rajasthan, recorded 31.66 voter turn out till 11 am. Jodhpur, which is the keenly watched seat where the son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Vaibhav Gehlot, is contesting against Union minister of state and sitting MP Gajendra Singh Shekhwat, recorded 30.53 per cent voting in the first four hours. Tonk-Sawaimadhopur recorded 26. 15 percent voter turn out, Ajmer 28.16 per cent, Pali 28.53 per cent, Jalore 30.51 per cent, Udaipur 27.71 per cent, Chittorgarh 30.47 per cent, Rajsamand 28.83 per cent, Bhilwara 28.81 per cent, Kota 29.26 per cent and Jhalawar-Baran 29.04 per cent till 11 am. The polling in 13 constituencies began amid tight security arrangements. About 2.57 crore people are eligible to vote at 28,182 polling stations in the 13 constituencies where as many as 115 candidates are in the fray. The fate of former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son and former MLA Manvendra Singh, erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya kumari, Union minister PP Chaudhary will also be decided in the polling Monday. PTI SDA AQS