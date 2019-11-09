297 challans issued on sixth day of odd-even scheme

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police issued 297 challans for violation of the odd-even road rationing scheme on Saturday, officials said.The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 in the national capital. Under the scheme, vehicles are supposed to ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers between 8 am and 8 pm.The violation of the rule attracts a fine of Rs 4,000.On Saturday, odd-numbered cars were allowed to ply. A total of 297 challans were issued to those who were found using their even-numbered cars, the officials said.The road rationing scheme will remain in force till November 15, barring November 11 and 12, when the rule will be lifted to ensure hassle-free commute for devotees on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. PTI NIT NIT DIVDIV