scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

297 challans issued on sixth day of odd-even scheme

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police issued 297 challans for violation of the odd-even road rationing scheme on Saturday, officials said.The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 in the national capital. Under the scheme, vehicles are supposed to ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers between 8 am and 8 pm.The violation of the rule attracts a fine of Rs 4,000.On Saturday, odd-numbered cars were allowed to ply. A total of 297 challans were issued to those who were found using their even-numbered cars, the officials said.The road rationing scheme will remain in force till November 15, barring November 11 and 12, when the rule will be lifted to ensure hassle-free commute for devotees on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. PTI NIT NIT DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos