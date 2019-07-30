2G case: HC refuses early hearing on CBI's appeal

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant early hearing on the CBI's appeal challenging the acquittal of former Union telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. The court was hearing the CBI's plea seeking to prepone the date of hearing from October 24 in its appeal against the acquittal of all the accused. Justice A K Chawla said the matter would be heard on the date already fixed and added that it would be expected of all the parties to join the hearing. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), submitted that early hearing was needed as the country was on the verge of facing a huge amount of arbitration under bilateral investment treaties. The application was opposed by the counsel for the accused. PTI SKV HMP LLP LLP SMNSMN