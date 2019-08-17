2G mobile internet services restored in five Jammu districts

By Sumir Kaul and Tariq Ahmed Sofi Srinagar/Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Low-speed (2G) mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu region and restrictions relaxed in 35 police stations in the Kashmir Valley, state police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday. However, he warned that any misuse of internet facilities will result in legal action.Now there are no restrictions in 10 districts of Jammu with ongoing relaxation at Poonch, Banihal, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah towns for the day, he said."Restrictions relaxed in the jurisdiction of 35 police stations in the Kashmir Valley. Shops opened in most of these areas. Landline numbers opened in some parts of each district in Kashmir. Communication opened Jammu region," Singh said.The 2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts, officials said.They said the high-speed (3G and 4G) mobile internet services will be restored after a fresh assessment of the situation. However, the mobile internet services continued to remain suspended in Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts, the officials said. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir government said the administration is closely monitoring the whole situation and so far no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the Valley.Plying of public transport normally on the roads is a good sign and there are reports that the same has been noticed in rural areas also, he said.Schools beginning from primary level shall open and all government offices will start functioning normally from Monday, the spokesperson said. Kashmir was placed under a total clampdown on August 5, hours before the Centre's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Telephone line services, including mobile phones and landlines, were also suspended. PTI SKL KJ