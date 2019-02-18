2nd edition of Habitat Photosphere to be themed 'Bhu' (earth)

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The biennial photography festival, Habitat Photosphere, in its second edition, is themed "Bhu" or earth, with an aim to create awareness for the need of a sustainable environment. Curated by art historian Alka Pande, the event that began on Monday, will delve deeper into the mythology of Bhu or Earth. Using a fellowship-mentorship program, which includes exhibitions, workshops, and talks, among many other interactive sessions with public, the month-long festival attempts to bring together the spheres of photography and sustainability ."Culture is one of the three pillars of holistic preservation along with the environment and the economy. "Without an organic and seamless inclusion of culture and sustainability, we cannot have a healthy environment where the emotional and happiness quotients are not equally taken care of in our attempt to build a better future," Pande said. The event will feature photography-based works by the four awardees of the Photosphere Fellowship -- Juhi Saklani (New Delhi), Thulasi Kakkat (Kochi), Zishaan A Latif (Mumbai) and Syed Adnan Ahmed (Ajmer) -- who have worked on various themes connected to sustainable environment."The goddess Bhu Devi has been an integral part of the mythology and stories of India, as well as its geography since the very beginning. It is by weaving the complex mythology that surrounds the elemental narrative of the Earth that we will create a structure between the four projects of our four awardees," Pande said. The festival will also showcase works by photographers like Aditya Arya, Bandeep Singh, Parthiv Shah and Prabir Purkayastha, who have mentored the winners of the fellowship respectively. "We, at the India Habitat Centre, are delighted to present another edition of our major, month-long Photosphere Festival with a new emphasis on inclusivity and cultural sustainability, along with the promotion of promising photographers and a host of exciting exhibitions and activities that will of great interest to a wide section of the public," Sunit Tandon, Director, India Habitat Centre, said. Parallel exhibitions on the theme of sustainability by Beatrice de Fays (French artist), Miguel Angel Garcia (Spanish artist), Katja Loher (Swiss artist), John Gollings (Australian artist) will also be part of the festival, which will come to a close on March 18. PTI TRS MAHMAH