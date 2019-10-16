2nd Indo-French Knowledge Summit in Lyon on October 17-18

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The second edition of the Indo-French Knowledge Summit dedicated to higher education, research and innovation will take place at the University of Lyon in France on October 17-18, the French Embassy here said on Wednesday. The two-day summit is being organised by the Embassy of France in India in association with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the HRD Ministry. The first Knowledge Summit was held during the 2018 state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India. "After the success of the first edition in India, we are delighted to see the second edition of the Knowledge Summit take place in France. It is an essential step to develop and structure our collaborations in education and research, stimulate connections between research and industry, and encourage the mobility of students and scholars. These matters are a fundamental aspect of our partnership with India," said Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India. Over 300 participants from the Indian and French academia, research organisations, corporate houses, competitive clusters and start-ups, as well as public authorities are expected to attend the second Knowledge Summit in Lyon. The two-day summit will involve a series of interactive sessions, allowing participants to deepen scientific and academic cooperation between the two countries and launch concrete initiatives. PTI GJS SMN