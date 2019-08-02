3 arrested for burglary in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly committing burglary at a businessman's house here, police said.The incident took place on July 26 and they were arrested on Wednesday night following a tip off. Gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 58 lakh, Rs 50 lakh cash and a pistol were recovered, they said. One of the accused in the case is the businessman's driver Bhag Chand, and he committed the burglary along with Maneesh alias Mangal and Prince, police said, adding that they were arrested from Bamheta village gate area on the NH-24. On July 26, Ankush Bansal's house in Kavi Nagar colony's L Block was burgled, Additional Director General of Police, Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar said on Friday. They have confessed to committing the crime, the officer said. In his statement Mangal said that the duplicate keys of the house was given by Chand, police said, adding the accused had information that Bansal would go out for dinner along with his family on July 26.Mangal, the mastermind of the crime, police said, was in the Dasna jail in June, but was out on bail. PTI CORR ANBANB