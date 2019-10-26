3 arrested for burgling houses in South Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly burgling houses in South Delhi, police said on Saturday. According to a complaint lodged at Safdarjung police station, the accused stole jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5,700 cash from a house in Green Park on Wednesday. "During investigation, police analysed CCTV cameras installed in the area and got the photographs of the accused persons and later arrested them on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest Delhi) Devender Arya said. Malkiyat Singh (49), a resident of Vishnu Garden, Mahinder (45) and Santosh Kumar (39), residents of Tilak Nagar, were arrested, he said, adding that Pardeep Kumar (29), who used to buy all the stolen jewellery from them, was also arrested. During interrogation, the accused revealed that earlier they had targeted several other houses in South Delhi. Mahinder and Santosh used to break open the locks in the houses and steal the valuable items, the DCP said. The three men used to sell the stolen items to Pardeep Kumar, who has a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh, he said. A car, one country-made pistol and some stolen jewellery were recovered from their possession, police added. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE