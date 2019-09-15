3 arrested for diverting alcohol supplies to black market

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Three people, including an imported liquor supplier, have been arrested in connection with diverting alcohol supplies to black market, an official of the Delhi government's Excise Department said.The accused included Amit Agarwal and his employee Bhupesh, and a third person, Harcharan Singh. They were arrested in connection with a case registered at the Moti Nagar police station, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Excise Intelligence Bureau of the Department Alok Kumar said.Sources said the imported liquor was sold illegally in Defence Colony area and neighbouring localities. The wine bottles, priced at around Rs 1,600 from Argentina and Chile, were sold at half prices by the accused. "An input was received regarding supply of imported liquor to clubs, bars, farmhouses and other customers by a custom bond owner. Working on the input, the EIB busted the racket," Kumar said in a statement.Two vehicles and 20 boxes of imported liquor were seized from the accused, he said.Agarwal has three custom godown of imported liquor at the Okhla Industrial Area. He used to place "fake orders" of imported liquor and then diverted consignment to black market with the co-accused, the officer added. PTI VIT KJ