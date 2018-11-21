3 arrested for duping man of over Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly duping a person of over Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of providing a loan at zero interest rate, police said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Manoj Kumar (29), a resident of New Moti Nagar, Rahul Sharma (27), a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari and Tarun Rastogi, a resident of Krishna Nagar, they said. "On November 14, one Raghav Ram, resident of west Patel Nagar, filed a complaint that he had received a call in July where the caller stated that he was calling from a private bank and it was offering loan at zero per cent interest rate," Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) A K Singla said. Ram agreed to take the loan and the caller asked his Pan Card and Aadhaar Card number which the complainant provided, he said. Thereafter, the caller asked for Rs 10,000 as security money for sanctioning a loan of Rs 5 lakh on which the complainant transferred the amount in the account provided by him. The caller duped the complainant of Rs 1,44,866 in six transactions, Singla said.On November 14, police arrested Kumar and Sharma from their fake call centre in Kirti Nagar industrial area, Singla said. During interrogation, they disclosed that they used to get fake SIM cards from one Tarun Rastogi and on Saturday, Rastogi was also arrested, police said. Thirty two mobile phones and 28 SIM cards were seized, said Singla, adding that they used to get amount in bank accounts opened with fake IDs. PTI NIT GJS GJS SNESNE