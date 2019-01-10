3 arrested for killing 2 men including Uber driver in outer Delhi's Ranhola

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing two men, including a 21-year-old Uber driver, and dumping their bodies on road in Baprola area of outer Delhi's Ranhola, police said Thursday. The accused have been identified as Deepak Tiwari, 18, Suraj Tiwari, 21, both residents of Jai Vihar in Najafgarh and Shrikant, 20, a resident of Shyam Vihar in Najafgarh, they said. Tiwari, who was beaten up by the victims during an altercation over money sometime back, committed the crime along with his brother and a friend to take revenge, police said. On January 6, two men, including a 21-year-old Uber driver, were allegedly shot dead and their bodies dumped beside the Nangloi-Najafgarh road, a senior police officer said. The deceased were identified as Deepak, the Uber driver and Neeraj, 21, he said. Police Wednesday received information that three persons involved in the alleged killing were wandering in Dwarka area to eliminate the witnesses and friends of the victims, he added. Subsequently, a trap was laid at Sector-16 of Dwarka near ITBP School. At about 7.10 PM, the three persons, spotted on a black motorcycle were identified and apprehended in connection with the killing, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. Three country-made pistols along with five live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession, he said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they killed Neeraj and Deepak when they were strolling with one Sachin Thapa, he added. The accused, Deepak, was pillion rider. He opened fire with his pistol at the two victims. After killing them, they chased Thapa to eliminate him as he was their prime target. However, Thapa managed to escape, the officer said. Investigations revealed that Thapa and Neeraj are active in criminal activities of Jai Vihar. They were drug addicts and often extorted money from locals for drugs, the officer added. Deepak's elder brother Suraj and his friend Shrikant joined him in plan and together they hatched conspiracy to kill them, Yadav said. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP AMP KJKJKJ