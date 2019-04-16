3 arrested for looting people by cloning their debit cards in east Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing people by cloning their debit cards in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said Tuesday. The incident took place Monday night when one Deepak Sachchar was going to an ATM near Preet Vihar to withdraw money. On his way, he met three men who asked him where he was going and then requested him to show his ATM card, they said. Sachchar showed his RBL bank card and one of them exchanged it with an Axis bank card. When he noticed this, he raised an alarm, following which they were nabbed by local police who were patrolling in the area, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), said. The accused -- Manoj Kumar Sharma (28), Amit Kumar (26) and Rohit Mondal (25) -- were arrested and Rs 1,05,000 and two small card readers, one card cloning machine and five mobile phones were recovered from their possession, he said. Some mini statements of ATM cards and deposit slips were also recovered, the DCP added.Investigations revealed that they used to get card-related data and pin numbers from a person Jamtara in Jharkhand and accordingly, Sharma would prepare the card. Then they would visit ATMs to check balance and wherever they found big amount, they would withdraw the money from others bank accounts, the DCP said. PTI AMP AMP KJKJKJ