3 arrested for smuggling illicit liquor in J-K

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in separate incidents from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Doda districts on Friday for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor, police said.During a routine checking, a police party intercepted an Alto car at Main Chowk in Samba's Vijaypur area. A search of the car, which was coming from Jammu, led to the recovery of 500 bottles of illicit liquor, they said.The car's driver, identified as Balkar Singh, was arrested on the spot, they added.A case has been registered at the Vijaypur police station and a probe has been launched, the police said.The remaining two persons were arrested from Seri Bazar and Forest Gali areas of Doda's Bhaderwah tehsil, they said.The police recovered 74 bottles of illicit liquor from Sandeep alias Manu and 42 bottles from Ganesh Singh.Cases have been registered against both of them, the police said.