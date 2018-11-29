3 arrested for smuggling liquor

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor from Gurgaon to Bihar by hiding cartons under building construction material, police said Thursday. The accused were identified as Jitender, 38, Kuldeep ,49, and Vinod Ram ,29, they said. Jitender used to earn Rs 30-40 lakh per month and he used to give Rs 20,000 each to Kuldeep and Ram for transporting the consignment, AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) said. On Monday, police received information that a huge consignment of illicit liquor of Haryana's liquor baron Dalbir Maan was being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar and the carriers would enter Delhi via Badarpur Border in a truck loaded with huge quantity of illicit liquor, he said.Police laid a trap near the expected place of their arrival and a truck was intercepted near Kaya Maya Hospital bus stand and Vinod and Kuldeep were apprehended, while Jitender managed to escape, he added.On checking the truck, it was found loaded with coarse construction aggregate and on further inspection, multiple cartons of liquor were found, Singla said.Soon after removal of the aggregate, a huge consignment of 440 cartons containing about 4,000 litres of illicit liquor hidden beneath the cover was recovered, he added. During interrogation, Jitender revealed that the seized illicit liquor was illegally procured by him from the liquor godown of the liquor mafia, police said. PTI NIT SLB KJ