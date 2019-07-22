3 arrested for stealing, snatching in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Three people were arrested in two different incidents of stealing and snatching in northwest Delhi, police said Monday.Amir Khan, a resident of Old Mustafabad, was apprehended on Monday morning when policemen on a motorcycle were patrolling Mukharjee Nagar's Nirankari colony, they said. Khan was caught while he was stealing an engine control module (ECM) of a car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Vijayanta Arya, said. Two stolen ECMs along with other equipment were recovered from him, the officer said. It was found that Khan was involved in three criminal cases in Timarpur, Gokalpuri and Krishna Nagar, Arya said. In another incident, Monu and Ravi were nabbed from northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Sunday by a patrolling team for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a person, the DCP said. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from them, the officer said. The two were found to be previously involved in two robbery cases in Ashok Vihar and Adarsh Nagar, police said. PTI AMP AMP ANBANB