3 arrested for stealing vehicle

Ghaziabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Five persons were arrested here on Sunday for stealing a taxi service vehicle, officials said. During routine checks near Roadways Bus Depot in Sahibabad Industrial area, a police team signalled a car to stop, however the driver resisted and made a bid to escape. To stop the vehicle, the police fired at the rear-end of it and punctured the car's bumper. The driver lost control over the car and rammed the road divider, SP (city) Shlok Kumar. The driver and two others in the car fired shots at the personnel and tried to escape. In the police's retaliatory fire, one of the accused sustained an injury in his leg. Police rushed the injured accused to a nearby hospital. They have been identified as Sheesh pal (injured), Govind and Pankaj singh. They confessed to their crime of robbing an Ola taxi cab (Swift Dzire) on February 19, officials said. Police recovered one country-made pistol, live cartridges, two knives and the stolen car from their possession. PTI CORR INDIND