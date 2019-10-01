3 arrested for trying to snatch mobile phone from police constable

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Three men were arrested for attempting to snatch mobile phone from a police constable in east Delhi, officials said on Monday.Police laid a trap at Samachar Market in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Sunday as a constable in civil uniform walked around talking over phone, police said.Four people came there on two motorcycles and tried to snatch his mobile phone. On facing resistance, they threatened the constable with knives, a senior police officer said.However, three of the snatchers, Aas Mohmmed, Salman Khan and Vikash, were nabbed by police, the officer said, adding one accused managed to flee.Two knives and two mobiles phones were seized from them, police said. ***************************2 arrested for stealing vehicles in DelhiNew Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Two men were arrested from Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area on the charge of stealing vehicles, police said on Monday.Acting on a tip-off, Paramjeet (24) and Bhagat Ram (23) were arrested on Sunday, they said.Two four-wheelers and three two-wheelers were seized from them, police said, adding Paramjeet was involved eight cases of robbery and theft while Bhagat Ram was involved in six criminal cases. ***************************2 arrested for robbery New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Two men were arrested from northeast Delhi on the charge of robbery, police said on Monday.Ankur (22) and Amir (21) were arrested on Saturday. Ankur was involved in 26 cases of snatching and robbery while Amir was involved in two such cases, police said, adding one pistol, two cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from them. ***************************Man arrested in south Delhi for stealing vehicles New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony in south Delhi to meet his household needs, police said on Monday.Sandeep Talwar, a resident of Lajpat Nagar-4, used to work as sales executive at a mall in Vasant Kunj, and was out of work for the last few months, they said.He was arrested from near Metro Hospital in Lajpat Nagar-4 on Sunday, police said.He used to steal vehicles parked in the residential areas of Lajpat Nagar and Amar, they said, a car, three scooters and a motorcycle were seized from him. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD