3 arrested in connection with burglary at Delhi house

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Delhi's Preet Vihar area and Rs 2 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from them, police said Monday.The accused were identified as Harish Chand (32), Pradeep Verma (29) and Sachin Patil (32), they said.More than 100 people were questioned and footage from several CCTV cameras installed in the locality were scanned to ascertain and identify the accused involved in the incident, a senior police official said.Following this police arrested Chand, a resident of UP's Amroha.During interrogation, Chand admitted that after committing the burglary, he reached his village where he met Pradeep Verma, a resident of Sambhal, and sold all the jewellery items to him, the officer said.At the instance of Chand, Verma was arrested, he said.Verma disclosed that he had further sold the jewellery items to one Sachin Patil at Sambhal, following which he was arrested, the officer said.The stolen items have been recovered, he added.