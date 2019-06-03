3 arrested in Rajouri with 1.5 kg poppy

Jammu, Jun 3 (PTI) Three persons were arrested Monday for allegedly smuggling narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. A police team, headed by station house officer Thanamandi Javed Malik along with jawans from special operations group, were on routine vehicle check duty when they intercepted a Multi-Purpose Vehicle coming from Srinagar going towards Rajouri, officials said. During search of the vehicle, 1.5 kg of poppy was recovered from the possession of three persons in the car, they said. Rangeet Singh, from Punjab, Mohammad Altaf and Mohammad Farooq, from Budgam and Rajouri in the state respectively, were arrested and the vehicle seized on the spot, officials said. A case was registered at Thanamandi Police Station and investigation is on. PTI AB INDIND