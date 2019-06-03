3 arrested with 1 quintal cannabis in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were arrested here on the charge of smuggling cannabis from Chhattisgarh border and one quintal of the contraband was seized from their car, police said on Monday.During a routine checking, the car was intercepted near Sadik ki Puliya. Upon examining the vehicle, one quintal packed cannabis was seized. Three people were arrested while three others managed to flee, SP, City, Shlok Kumar said.Upon interrogation, main accused Noor Mohammad, a native of Bihar, confessed to have smuggled the cannabis from Chhattisgarh border, the police officer said, adding the three who fled were buyers. PTI CORR NSDNSD