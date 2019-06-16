3 arrested with heroin in J-K's Samba

Jammu, June 16 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district Sunday, officials said. A police party intercepted two people riding on a motorcycle in Ramgarh belt and seized 30 grams of heroin from their possession, they said. Akash and Rajesh were arrested and a case was registered against them, police said. In a similar incident, a suspected drug peddler was arrested after some quantity of heroin was seized from his possession in Vijaypur belt of the district, they said. The accused was identified as Abhishek, police added. PTI AB SNESNE