3 bodies found near UP-Haryana border

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Bodies of three youths who are from Haryana were found in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday, police said. Syringes were recovered near the bodies and it is suspected that the youths, aged around 25, died due to overdose of narcotics, the police said. The bodies were recovered from the Karnal-Meerut highway in Jhinjhana area near the UP-Haryana border, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari told PTI. The youths belonged to Kaithal, Haryana. One of the deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB

