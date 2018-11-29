3 Bodo militants taken into custody

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) Three Bodo militants were taken into custody from Kunnathanadu in Kochi early Thursday, police said.The three cadres of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) were residing near Aluva in Kochi and working in a factory at Mannoor near Aluva, police added.They were picked up following information from the Assam Police.The accused have cases against them under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 120 B (criminal conspiracy to commit offence punishable with death), among others.The three are being interrogated and would be handed over to the Assam Police, an official said. PTI UD SS DVDV