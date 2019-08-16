3 booked in UP's Sambhal for harassing girl

Sambhal (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Three youths were booked on Friday for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old girl here and uploading her objectionable video on social media, police said. Of the three accused, two were identified as Zabir and Alam, Circle Officer K K Saroj said. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father at Asmoli police station, a case was registered under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act, Saroj said. According to the complaint, the three accused allegedly took the girl to a forest area and harassed her. Later, they uploaded an objectionable video of the girl on social media, the circle officer said. Efforts were underway to nab them, Saroj added. PTI CORR ABN SNESNE