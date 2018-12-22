3 bovine smuggling bids foiled in Udhampur, Samba, Jammu

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Police foiled three bids to smuggle bovines and rescued 39 animals in Jammu, Udhampur and Samba district, police said Saturday.Based on a reliable information, police party intercepted a truck at Battal Morh in Udhampur but the driver parked his vehicle on the roadside and fled from the spot by taking advantage of heavy traffic on the road, they said.During checking, 14 bovines were found illegally loaded in the vehicle, police said, adding that all the animals were rescued and the vehicle was seized.A case has been registered in this matter, they said.A police party, during surprise vehicle checking on border road Chak Dayala in Samba district, intercepted three vehicles, police said.Ten cattle were found laden in the vehicles, they said, adding that all the animals were rescued and the vehicles seized.In another such incident, a truck was intercepted on highway at Nagrota in Jammu district and rescued 15 bovines, they said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI AB KJ