3 boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district

Kota (RJ), Apr 21 (PTI) Three teenage boys drowned on Sunday while taking bath in a pond in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday, police said. Gagan Meghwal (12), Kanhaiya Meghwal (13) and Vikas Meghwal (10), all residents of Khanpur town, had gone to take bath in Kali Talie pond near Balaji temple, SHO at the Khanpur police station Kamal Meena said.While bathing, the boys accidently slipped into deep water and died before they could be rescued, Meena said.The bodies have been handed over to the respective families after post-mortem, he said.A case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.