3 brothers assaulted by assailants in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Three brothers were brutally assaulted by unidentified assailants in Chandni Chowk area, police said Tuesday. The accused persons attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and rods near Roshanpura area of Nai Sadak at 9 pm on Monday, they said. Mohammad Sadab, who is one of the injured persons, told police that he runs a garment business with his brothers Ikram and Ikrar, a senior police officer said. The three were attacked when they were returning home after closing their shop, he said. No one has been arrested in the case but raids are being conducted on the basis of some clues, the officer said. The reason behind the attack is still not clear but it seems to be a case of personal enmity, he said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been lodged at the Hauz Kazi police station and a probe is underway, he added. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE