3 children among 5 die as wall collapses in Ambala Cantt

Ambala, Oct 4 (PTI) Five persons, including three children, were killed when they got buried under the debris of a wall when it collapsed on them at Ambala cantonment late Friday night, police said. As per preliminary information, the deceased were said to be labourers and their children. Police said the victims were sleeping when the wall all of a sudden collapsed. After receiving information, the Fire Department personnel and police rushed to there, they said. The five victims were to taken to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead, police said. The matter was under investigation, they said.