3 children charred to death in transformer room in Gr Noida Noida (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Thre'

Noida (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Three minors were charred to death Wednesday inside a transformer room in Greater Noida, police said.The incident occurred around 4 pm in Sector Phi-3 when the children were playing cricket on a road and their ball had got into the transformer room, the police said."The children went to the transformer room to get the ball when a blast ripped through the room and they failed to escape," a police official said.Greater Noida 1st Circle Officer Shwetabh Pandey said the police were alerted around 4 pm about the incident."The dead bodies were retrieved and sent to mortuary. The matter is being investigated and legal proceeding was being undertaken," he said.The deceased were identified as Rinku (13), Golu (8) and Sagar (8), all natives of Sector Phi-3, the police said.The family members of the victims have alleged negligence by the electricity department.A local said the transformer was not working properly and had not been fixed despite complaints and there were no workers appointed for security on the premises. PTI KIS DPB