3 children dead, 28 injured as truck overturns

/R Kannauj (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Three children died and 28 people were injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Chhibramau area of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Sunday afternoon, police said. A group of people from Nagla Jaisi village had gone for immersion of pots ('kalash visarjan') to mark the culmination of the Navaratri festival, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar. The truck overturned when they were returning. Three children -- Khushboo (11), Priya (4) and Ayush (7) -- died, while 28 people are injured, the ASP added. PTI CORR NAVHMB